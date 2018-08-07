SUPERSTAR CELEBRITY JUDGES ANNOUNCED FOR TELSTRA BOLLYWOOD DANCE COMPETITION 2018

The Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition (TBDC) is set to draw thousands of people to Melbourne’s Federation Square on Saturday 11 August 2018 with returning superstar judge Malaika Arora, along with Bollywood heavyweights Nikkhil Advani and Avtar Panesar confirmed to attend and judge the Bollywood dance action.

The event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy some masti with friends and family. Viewers can cast a vote for their favourite performers by sending an SMS vote on the day. Voting lines will be open for the duration of the event and details will be announced on the day.

Jeremy Nicholas, Executive Director, Brand Consumer Business Marketing, Telstra said, “Telstra is excited and proud to connect and build on our relationships with the South Asian community by bringing fans the Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition for the sixth year in a row. We are committed to bringing Bollywood fans and dance enthusiasts from around Australia and the world more of the entertainment they love, and this year the competition promises to be our best ever with many surprises in store.”

The TBDC is one of Australia’s most loved Bollywood events, with performers from all over the country coming together to dance in front of a celebrity judging panel.

This dance extravaganza promises to be a celebration of all things Bollywood. The pulsating environment, the foot tapping music and the electrifying energy are sure to make attendees dance along in this free-for-all dance competition.

In previous years, the talented actress, dancer, model, and producer, Malaika Arora, surprised TBDC attendees with impromptu dancing and singing with fans – much to the crowd’s delight. Surprise celebrity guests also often attend on the day to join in the festivities.

