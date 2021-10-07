“THE EXODUS SONG” – By the de Lanerolle Brothers, accompanied by the Choir of Trinity College Kandy, with Neranjan de Silva (Organ) and Jonathan George (Drums).

The EXODUS Song – Trinity College Kandy Choir / De Lanerolle Brothers / Neranjan de Silva (Organ) / Jonathan George (Drums), directed by Lasantha Tennekoon. ‘This Land Is Mine’ evokes the Biblical truth about God calling his people back together after they were dispersed around the world. Trinitians are scattered far and wide in all parts of the world. Still, a common thread runs through them all – Trinity College, Kandy.

The Trinity College Choir with the De Lanerolle Brothers, Neranjan de Silva and Jonathan George, directed by Lasantha Tennekoon; recorded this in the beautiful Trinity College Chapel – a chapel which is one of a kind – is totally open with garden surrounding it; to mark their 150th year