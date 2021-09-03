The Golden Era-by Vikum Perera

Source:Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2021

So last time I wrote in this space, I was only 12 years old. I started off with a tribute to my fallen comrade, Harry, my pet guinea pig. I hope I can honour my 12-year-old self and Harry with the story to follow.

Every accomplishment and setback in my current 25 years of existence has moulded me into the person I am today. The last two years have been the most substantial. I call it ‘The Golden Era’.



This started with me graduating with a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering. Two days later, I was living the dream, off to a holiday trip in the USA! Now I’m a bit of a prankster, as some of you may know. The USA trip started with me in transit at the Hawaii airport. I thought it’d be a great idea to prank myself and lose my passport. The old classic get stranded in an overseas airport prank. Alright it wasn’t really a prank.

‘Lucky’ for me, I did find it. In my sleep deprived state, I left my bag halfway across the airport.

The rest of the trip was amazing. New York, Washington DC, Vegas, San Francisco, LA, although there was another prank. The friend I was visiting, got deported for overstaying his Visa. Classic. This forced me to travel alone, which I was very hesitant about. It turned out to be a great experience. One that ignited my passion for solo travel and interest to explore the beauty of this world.

The remaining time in ‘The Golden Era’ has been an intense period of personal and professional development. I have been improving my skills as a civil engineer. And in my down time, go on adventures and film with my drone. It gives me expert stalking capabilities.

Hopefully next time I write here, I am 38 and have a good guinea pig story for you all. I will call my next one ‘Lucky’. That’s been a big theme in my life.

To my past self, you’ll do great kid. And to future me, plus everyone

reading, follow your dreams!

Vikum Perera

Vikum is a Structural Engineer in Ports and Maritime who likes his travels around the world.