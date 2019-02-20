“THE RIGHT TO DREAM” – By Des Kelly
One of my earlier original compositions, lyrics & music, that unfortunately, has still not been recorded. My lyrics, here for your perusal, my “music” still available, through eLanka, for a male vocalist (of my choice), who can sing “Country” The tune is simple, but commercial, just like the two “hits” I have chosen for my readers. Anyone interested in recording a good Country song should contact eLanka, and there are plenty more to come. My friends, I am proud to say that I have written nearly a 100 songs (including lyrics & music) for both male & female Artistes.
The “lyrics” to these songs will be publicised in my “stories” for this website of which I remain the Editor.
It will then be your choice, guys or gals, to pick up an Original Composition which would then start you off, hopefully, on your recording career, WITHOUT performing songs that have already been made famous by Stars such as Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison.
My songs include Country Ballads, R & B songs, Folk songs, Latin American songs, of various, changeable tempos, danceable numbers, but mainly songs that are extremely “Commercial”, depending on how well they are recorded, of course. With today’s top-class instruments bands, updated “sounds”, etcetera, both in Australia, and Sri Lanka, these songs of mine should be an asset to anyone interested. Please read this example of my lyric-writing and enjoy the you-tube “Clips” I have chosen for you. Of course, folks, both songs are relevant to “The Right To Dream”
Desmond Kelly.
(Editor-in-Chief) – eLanka.
“A RIGHT TO DREAM”
My friends all tell me I’m a fool
To be in love with you
But they don’t know how much I’ve tried
To care for someone new
I’ll always be behind you, foolishly as it may seem
If ir’s only to remind you
That I’ve got a right to dream
“CHORUS”
I’ve got a right to dream
That you’ll come back to me someday
I’ll just go on pretending that
You never went away
And if someday on your finger, dear
A wedding ring may gleam
I’ll be in the background at the church
Cause I’ve got a right to dream
I know it’s useless to recall
The happy hours we knew
Those memories, however small
Help me feel I’m close to you
My hopes were washed away
Like little pebbles in a sream
But whatever might have happened
I’ve still got a right to dream
CHORUS (to end song-repeat final 2 lines).
LYRICS & MUSIC BY – DESMOND KELLY.
