“THE RIGHT TO DREAM” – By Des Kelly

One of my earlier original compositions, lyrics & music, that unfortunately, has still not been recorded. My lyrics, here for your perusal, my “music” still available, through eLanka, for a male vocalist (of my choice), who can sing “Country” The tune is simple, but commercial, just like the two “hits” I have chosen for my readers. Anyone interested in recording a good Country song should contact eLanka, and there are plenty more to come. My friends, I am proud to say that I have written nearly a 100 songs (including lyrics & music) for both male & female Artistes.

The “lyrics” to these songs will be publicised in my “stories” for this website of which I remain the Editor.

It will then be your choice, guys or gals, to pick up an Original Composition which would then start you off, hopefully, on your recording career, WITHOUT performing songs that have already been made famous by Stars such as Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison.

My songs include Country Ballads, R & B songs, Folk songs, Latin American songs, of various, changeable tempos, danceable numbers, but mainly songs that are extremely “Commercial”, depending on how well they are recorded, of course. With today’s top-class instruments bands, updated “sounds”, etcetera, both in Australia, and Sri Lanka, these songs of mine should be an asset to anyone interested. Please read this example of my lyric-writing and enjoy the you-tube “Clips” I have chosen for you. Of course, folks, both songs are relevant to “The Right To Dream”



Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) – eLanka.

“A RIGHT TO DREAM”

My friends all tell me I’m a fool

To be in love with you

But they don’t know how much I’ve tried

To care for someone new

I’ll always be behind you, foolishly as it may seem

If ir’s only to remind you

That I’ve got a right to dream

“CHORUS”

I’ve got a right to dream

That you’ll come back to me someday

I’ll just go on pretending that

You never went away

And if someday on your finger, dear

A wedding ring may gleam

I’ll be in the background at the church

Cause I’ve got a right to dream

I know it’s useless to recall

The happy hours we knew

Those memories, however small

Help me feel I’m close to you

My hopes were washed away

Like little pebbles in a sream

But whatever might have happened

I’ve still got a right to dream

CHORUS (to end song-repeat final 2 lines).

LYRICS & MUSIC BY – DESMOND KELLY.