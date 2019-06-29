





“TOGETHER AGAIN” – By Des Kelly

“THE SAME PLACE, TOGETHER AGAIN”. sounds like a great Song -title, doesn’t it ?. This beautiful little video clip was sent to me via Valerie Weerakoon and Charmaine Phillips, and yes, ladies, the Ceylon we knew was also named Seylan, Taprobane, Serendip, by the Persians, Serendib, by the Arabs, Serendivis, by the Romans,”The Pearl of the Indian Ocean, “The tear of India”, “My Lovely Island Home” by your’s truly, & right down to the Sanskrit name “Simhaladvipah”, split down the middle to be called Simhala (Sri Lanka),dvipah (Island), which of course, it is right now (The Island of Sri Lanka). That said, I would like to thank both Valerie & Charmaine for the message they send, a message of Peace & Harmony for every square inch of those twenty six plus, thousand square miles of what could have also easily been called God’s Second Paradise.

There have also been many songs written & sung by various Artistes, with reference to our Homeland. They are all great pieces of music, but with the permission of both ladies who sent me this clip, I would now request the Captain of the Ship “S.L.S. eLanka” Neil Jayasekera to feature a song, the music of which was written by Clarence Wijewardena, in my opinion, one of the best Sinhalese Composers to have graced our Homeland, with my own heartfelt lyrics (written in English). All our people know it as

“My Lovely Island Home”. Ladies & Gentleman, boys & girls, please sit back, enjoy this “Positive-Clip” & hopefully also enjoy the song that goes with it.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.





