Trinitians outsmart Antonians in one-dayer- BY HAFIZ MARIKAR

Source:Sundayobserver

Trinity College did exactly what they needed to do to win the 40th 50-over game by four wickets to pocket the Sir Richard Aluwihare Trophy in their annual cricket match against traditional rival St. Anthony’s College at the Asgiriya Stadium yesterday.

Electing to bat first, St. Anthony’s could not fare too well and were able to score only 150 runs in 49.3 overs.

Kavindu Shehan batted well to score 37 while Chamandu Wickremasinghe (29) and Traveen Mathews (20) also chipped in.

Vibahvith Ehelepola bowled best to capture four wickets for 22 runs while stumper Akram Muthalib had four dismissals with two catches and two stumpings.

Trinity replied with 151 for six wickets off 44.5 overs while Randu Somarathne top scored with 52 runs.

This match was played under the distinguished patronage of 1992 Trinity captain Velum Edirisinghe.

Scores:

St. Anthony’s: 150 (49.3) (Kavindu Shehan 37, Chamandu Wickremasinghe 29, Traveen Mathews 20, Vibahvith Ehelepola 4 for 22)

Trinity: 151 for 6 (44.5) (Manula Kularathne 49, Randu Somarathne 52, Asitha Waninayake 3 for 27