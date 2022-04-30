VACD Australia April 2022 Newsletter

“Their Future in Our Hands”

VACD Australia April 2022 Newsletter

“When we give alms with our hearts, we give well”

Dear friends, colleagues, supporters, and collaborative partners,

Greetings to you, your families, loved ones, and colleagues from all of us at VACD.

Challenging circumstances leading to a scarcity and rapid rise in the cost of essential household food items are causing immense hardships to less fortunate communities in Sri Lanka. We have intensified our efforts to devote extra resources and ease burdens encountered by children with disabilities and their families in the Uva province. Please uphold these unfortunate and vulnerable people and the broader communities in Sri Lanka in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you.

VACD’s Family Assistance Program (FAP):

VACD’s FAP initiative addresses financial hardships encountered by single parent families (mostly mothers). This program helps families supplement their household finances while eking out a living and caring for their disabled child. There has been a sharp increase in the number of low-income households requesting our help. We appeal to your kind generosity to help us extend this program to more families. The monthly donation we seek from you is A$ 25 or its equivalent per family. Please reach out to us on fstephen@bigpond.net.au should you be in a position to help. Thank you.

Anonymous Donation:

A donation by cheque was made to our Australian Dollar bank account on Friday,1st April with the description ”Branch LAKE HAVEN”. We deeply appreciate this donation and request the donor to contact us via email at fstephen@bigpond.net.au so that we can issue a tax-deductible receipt in keeping with our audit and compliance obligations. Thank you.

Traditional Sinhala/Tamil New Year celebrations postponed:

The VACD Sri Lanka leadership team decided to postpone their traditional annual April new year 2022 celebrations due to ongoing challenges and risks.

VACD Sri Lanka AGM & Board of Directors – 2022 to 2024:

The VACD Sri Lanka Annual General Meeting was held at the Sir Robert Clark Centre for Children with Disabilities on Saturday, 9th April 2022, (as per photos below). We are delighted to have distinguished, respected, and enthusiastic local community personalities join our VACD Sri Lanka leadership team.

Patron: Mr. Mr. Sisira Ratnayake – Retired High Court judge and Secretary to the Judicial Services Commission

Chairman: Mr. J S L Fernando – Businessman, Rotarian & Church Worker

Deputy Chairman: Deshamanya Mr. N.G.R.D. Kumarawansa – Managing Director K.Y.S. Security Service & Enterprise

Deputy Chairman: Mr. A.S. De Alwis – Businessman & Social Worker

Secretary: Col. R M Kumarasinghe (Retd.) – Retired Army Officer and Retired Banker – Bank of Ceylon

Assistant Secretary: Mr. Sujeewa Abeynayake – Senior Government School English Teacher

Treasurer: Mr. R.M. Abeysinghe Bandara – Retired Divisional Assistant Engineer

Assistant Treasurer: Mr. Padmasiri Weraniyagoda – Retired Bank Manager – Bank of Ceylon

Director: Mr. Athula Ratnayake – Retired Accountant Sri Lanka Transport Board

Director: Mr. R.M. Dayarathna – Retired District Export Agriculture Officer

Director: Dr. Ranjith Amarakoon – Medical Superintendent – Base Hospital Diyatalawa

Director: Mr. L.M.P. Lankadikara – Retired Deputy Chief Secretary and Provincial Secretary Uva Province

Director: Mr. J.M. Kapila Jayasekara – Retired Secretary State Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs

Director: Mrs. Chandra Abeysinghe – Retired Assistant Labour Commissioner

VACD’s Projects & Programs for 2022/23

Please visit our VACD Webpage via the hyperlink Ongoing Projects | Volunteers to Assist Children with Disabilities (vacd.org.au to find our projects and programs for 2022/23. This information is also available on the Goodcompany webpage via the hyperlink:

https://www.goodcompany.com.au/au/charities?i[0]=charitygifts-v2&q=vacd , (type VACD in the search bar) or https://causes.benevity.org/ once you are registered on this platform look for us under ref: 036-80605017016

Sponsors and Collaborative Partner News:

Teardrop Hotels:

Latest news and special offers from our collaborative partners Teardrop Hotels can be found on the following hyperlink: https://mailchi.mp/96ae6f2e1dd1/stimulate-your-mind-body-and-soul-with-teardrop-hotels-11340598 and https://www.teardrop-hotels.com/

Please support our mission:

Please visit our webpage: https://www.vacd.org.au/ and click on the “Donate” tab to make your financial donations to our mission using an option that suits you best.

International donors who wish to make cost efficient donations in their home currency under a workplace giving employer matched donations program or ad hoc donation can do so via the Benevity Causes portal hyperlink: Welcome to the Benevity Causes Portal Once you are registered on this platform, you can find VACD under the “Disabled Children” category or our ID at Benevity which is: 036-80605017016.

Donations by Australian taxpayers are tax deductible. Those who wish to make their annual tax efficient 2021/22 fiscal year donations or ad hoc tax efficient donations to our mission can do so by using any of the donation options found on our webpage: https://www.vacd.org.au/

A big “Thank You” to all of you…

Our journey is bound to be long and challenging. The number of children and families who need our love, support, compassion, and care are substantial. We look forward to your continued generosity, active support for our undertaking and you being partners with us in this most fulfilling and noble journey that we traverse together.

Please visit us at: https://www.vacd.org.au/ and reach out to us at: fstephen@bigpond.net.au should you choose to support our mission. Please also do share this newsletter with your family, friends, loved ones and work colleagues. We can make a difference in the lives of children with disabilities, one by one!!!

Many thanks, best wishes, and warmest regards…. Felix

Felix Stephen

Chairman of the Board of Directors – VACD Ltd. Sydney – Australia – https://www.vacd.org.au/

Member of the Advisory Board – VACD Sri Lanka

Member of the Advisory Board – Two leaves Foundation Sri Lanka

Senior Associate – Cognoscenti Group – Sydney – Australia- http://www.cognoscenti.global/

Member of Investment Committee – Arrive Wealth Management – Brisbane – Australia – https://www.arrivewealthmanagement.com.au/