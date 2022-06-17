VACD Australia June 2022 Newsletter

“Their Future in Our Hands”

Food Aid Relief for our VACD Families:

In response to an urgent appeal from our VACD Sri colleagues for food aid relief for our VACD families, we facilitated donations of approximately 15 kilograms of food items in two packs that included 5-kilos of rice and other essential dry and fresh food to each family that had a child attending our Sir Robert Clark Centre for Children with Disabilities in Bandarawela, Dora Jeanne Centre for children with Disabilities in Badulla and families of children registered with us living in the Welimada/Uva Paranagama area.

Our Sri Lanka leadership team are now arranging for this program to be extended to a considerable number of families who have children with disabilities registered with VACD but do not attend our centres regularly because they live in remote areas of the Uva province or are unable to attend our centres due to poor health or severe physical infirmities.

Food Distribution at the Sir Robert Clark Centre – Bandarawela:

Food Distribution at the Dora Jeanne Centre – Badulla:

Food Distribution in Welimada/Uva Paranagama:

New Parents’ Committees at VACD and VACD Org Chart:

New Parents’ Education & Training, Health & Nutrition, Sports & Culture and Family Budgeting & Finance committees were formed at our Bandarawela and Badulla centres and will be introduced at our Welimada centre once established. The VACD Org Chart below illustrates the important role our VACD parents play in the administration and operational aspects of our voluntary organisation.

ACNC and VACD’s Governance and Compliance Framework:

The Australian Charities and Not for Profits Commission (ACNC) recently apprised us of their governance and compliance guidance that can be viewed on the following hyperlink: Governance Hub | ACNC

We are delighted that we have operated under a strict governance and compliance regime that guarantees transparency and accountability, since our inception. Our existing policies can be viewed on dropdown menu “Policies” via the following hyperlink: https://www.vacd.org.au/

In order to further strengthen our existing governance, compliance, and reporting framework, the VACD Australia Board appointed our VACD Australia Director, Mrs. Shanti Manamperi (Veteran commercial banker and risk manager) as our “Governance & Compliance Director – VACD Australia.”

Likewise, the VACD Sri Lanka Board have appointed Mr. J M Kapila Jayasekara VACD Sri Lanka Board Director (Retired Secretary State Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs) as the “Governance & Compliance Director – VACD Sri Lanka”

Our journey is bound to be long and challenging. The official and unofficial number of children and families who need our love, support, compassion, and care are sizeable. We look forward to your continued generosity, active support for our undertaking and you being partners with us in this most fulfilling and noble 10+ year journey that we traverse together.

Please visit us at: https://www.vacd.org.au/ and reach out to us at: fstephen@bigpond.net.au should you choose to support our mission. Please also do share this newsletter with your family, friends, loved ones and work colleagues. We can make a difference in the lives of children with disabilities, one by one!!!

