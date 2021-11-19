Veteran traditional dancer Dr. Vajira Chitrasena conferred with “Padma Shri” Award – by Sunil Thenabadu

Photo source; Daily News – http://archives.dailynews.lk/ 2013/01/30/fea20.asp

The High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay today delivered the ‘Padma Shri’, Award to veteran traditional dancer Dr. Vajira Chitrasena, conferred upon her by the President of India for the year 2020.

The award was delivered in a ceremony held at the Temple Trees on the 17th November (17), in the presence of the Prime Minister and Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Deshamanya Vajira Chitrasena 15 March 1932 89 years old is a veteran Sri Lankan traditional dancer, choreographer, and teacher. Vajira is regarded as Sri Lanka’s first prima ballerina. She is the first Sri Lankan woman to practice the traditional Kandyan dance which was conventionally executed only by men. Vajira is acknowledged for designing brand for female style of Kandyan dancing and set the tone for women to become ceremonial dancers. She was married to Chitrasena who was a well-known legendary dancer and dance guru. On 26 January 2020, she along with late professor Indra Dassanayake conferred with the PADMA SHRI award which is one of the highest Indian civilian awards coinciding with the 71st Republic Day celebrations in India .

Vajira was introduced to the arts at her very young age by her parents. She completed her primary and secondary education at Methodist College Colombo.She married her fellow dance partner late Chitrasena in 1951 at the age of 18. Her husband Chitrasena had founded Chitrasena Dance Company in 1943

Sunil Thenabadu