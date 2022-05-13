Welcome to the new Multicultural Youth COVID-19 Ambassadors 2022

The NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS) is delighted to welcome eleven dynamic Multicultural Youth COVID-19 Ambassadors to help us engage with young people across NSW. The aim of this initiative is to increase health literacy around COVID-19 amongst young people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds.

Research has shown that young people have been significantly socially and economically impacted by COVID-19.

MHCS has identified an opportunity to support young people from CALD backgrounds through the co-design of a COVID-19 social media campaign.

This social media campaign will showcase videos co-produced with the youth ambassadors on platforms that are relatable and engaging to a diverse range of young people from multicultural backgrounds.

This dynamic and diverse group of young people are excited to increase their knowledge and skills to have meaningful conversations with their peers, family and community networks around important COVID-19 information.

The Multicultural Youth COVID-19 Ambassadors Project is co-led by MHCS and the NSW Ministry of Health, and supported by

Multicultural NSW and the NSW Department of Customer Service.

Look out for videos from these young ambassadors on our social media channels!

For further information, please contact MHCS Senior Project Officer, Gaya Dharmagesan on E. gayathri.dharmagesan@health. nsw.gov.au

