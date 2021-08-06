‘What the hell?’: World reacts as stars agree to share gold medal-by James Matthey

Gianmarco Tamberi was ecstatic.

Source:News

Call it a draw?

That was the option offered to Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi in the final of the men’s high jump and the pair gladly accepted.

It meant both athletes walked away with gold, sparking wild scenes especially from Tamberi, who collapsed to the ground in tears and celebrated with Lamont Marcell Jacobs after his fellow Italian won the men’s 100m final.

Tamberi and Barshim, of Qatar, were the last two standing after successfully clearing the bar at 2.37m. But they both missed their allotted three attempts at 2.39m.

It led to officials asking whether they wanted to compete in a jump-off, to find a definitive winner, or share the gold medal. Unsurprisingly, they agreed to option B.

Barshim and Tamberi embraced as they sealed the deal that makes both of them Olympic champions.

A jump-off can occur when there is a tie, as was the case on Sunday night. It results in the bar being lowered to the previous height both jumpers cleared. Each athlete gets one jump, and the bar is alternately lowered and raised to a different height each time until the first person fails to clear the bar.

Channel 7 athletics commentator David Culbert tweeted an explanation. “They changed the rules a few years ago so athletes can decide no jump off. Share the gold,” he wrote. “They both deserve it … A jump off would have been an anti climax.”

Do you reckon he was happy?

It was a golden day for Italy. Picture: Ben Stansall

Tamberi, who missed the 2016 Rio Olympics with a leg injury, was overcome with emotion while Barshim also broke down in tears as he celebrated with his team.

Not many would have known high jumpers had the option to share gold in the event of a deadlock as commentators were stunned by the development.

“That is extraordinary that at the Olympic level it would come down to asking the athletes about the options they have,” Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze said on Channel 7. “I can’t imagine how anyone would choose the alternative (a jump off).”

Fellow Seven presenter Andy Maher also called the ending “extraordinary”, while broadcaster and technology commentator Trevor Long was perplexed too.

“The Athletes get to decide they can SHARE the Gold Medal? Instead of having a jump-off? What the hell?” he tweeted. “Seems a very strange process — but — both of them did very well.

“Just staggering for a casual observer is all I’m saying.”

The majority of people on social media loved the emotional scenes that played out between Tamberi and Barshim.

Tamberi, who missed the 2016 Rio Olympics with a leg injury, was overcome with emotion while Barshim also broke down in tears as he celebrated with his team.

Not many would have known high jumpers had the option to share gold in the event of a deadlock as commentators were stunned by the development.

“That is extraordinary that at the Olympic level it would come down to asking the athletes about the options they have,” Australian basketball legend Andrew Gaze said on Channel 7. “I can’t imagine how anyone would choose the alternative (a jump off).”

Fellow Seven presenter Andy Maher also called the ending “extraordinary”, while broadcaster and technology commentator Trevor Long was perplexed too.

“The Athletes get to decide they can SHARE the Gold Medal? Instead of having a jump-off? What the hell?” he tweeted. “Seems a very strange process — but — both of them did very well.

“Just staggering for a casual observer is all I’m saying.”

The majority of people on social media loved the emotional scenes that played out between Tamberi and Barshim.

Barshim was happy to share. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Respect. Picture: Ben Stansall/AFPSource:AFP

Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus also cleared 2.37m to set a national record but missed out on a share of the gold due to an earlier failure, and left with bronze.

For Barshim, 30, it completes a full house of Olympic medals having taken bronze in London in 2012 and silver in Rio five years ago. Tamberi added Olympic gold to a world indoor and a European title, both in 2016 and celebrated exuberantly despite the absence of spectators at this pandemic-affected Games.

Barshim and Korean Woo Sanghyeok both got over 2.35m at the first attempt. Brandon Starc, brother of Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc, joined them with a clearance of 2.35m. But he got no further and finished fifth.

Tamberi was over the moon.Source:AFP

Pure elation. Picture: Odd Andersen/AFPSource:AFP

Barshim upped the ante by clearing 2.37m and Tamberi cleared it too. However, 2.39m became a height too far for the trio of medallists.

Barshim went closest with his third attempt. After knocking off the bar he gave a rueful shake of the head and applauded the onlookers.

With the title at stake as Tamberi jumped last, Barshim still found it within himself to applaud his rival as the Italian prepared to launch. But he fell short and moments later the pair hugged as joint winners.

One of Tokyo’s memorable moments – Men’s High Jump Final

An impressive display of sportsmanship from the Italian and Qatari rivals hailed as one of Tokyo 2020s most memorable moments.

The scene is the final of men’s high jump at the Tokyo Olympics. Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi was facing Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim in the final. Both of them jumped 2.37 meters and were on par! Olympic officials gave three more attempts to each of them, but they were unable to reach more than 2.37 meters.

One more attempt was given to two both of them, but Tampberi withdrew from the last attempt due to a serious leg injury. The moment when there was no other opponent in front of Barshim, the moment when he could have easily approached the gold alone!

But Barshim asked the official “if the gold can be shared between the two of us if I withdraw from the final attempt ?” The official checks and confirms and says “yes then the gold will be shared between the two of you”. Barshim then had nothing to think about, announces withdrawal from the last attempt.

Seeing this, the Italian opponent Tamberi ran and hugged Barshim and screamed! What we saw there was a great share of love in sports that touches our hearts. It reveals the indescribable sportsmanship that makes religions, colors, and borders irrelevant !!!