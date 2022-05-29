Women in politics and diplomacy – By Dr. Sulochana Segera
Source : Dr. Sulochana Segera’s .Linkedin
Superpower Shift – Women in politics and diplomacy – WIM Top50 Global Conference 2022 – Dubai. I am so happy & honoured finally I could moderate a topic which I am passionate about.
Panel Speakers – Hon. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi – Member of Parliament of India, representing Thoothukkudi constituency in the Lok Sabha, India. Member of the DMK Party. Hon. Dr. Edita Tahiri Leader of the independence of Kosovo. Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo. Chief Peace Negotiator , Hon. Dr. Sudharshini Fernandopulle Member of Parliament Sri Lanka & Dr. Mariyam Shakeeka Former Cabinet Minister in Maldives & Honorary Consul of Belgium in Maldives
In these times of increasing polarization, gender is one of the major fault-lines in contemporary global politics. Gender equality is now a salient issue in international relations, alongside human rights, multilateralism and liberal democracy. Since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 in 2000, the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda has become an integral part of the normative international policy framework on peacebuilding; and gender equality is one of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Moreover, national and international security is increasingly linked to women’s security.
