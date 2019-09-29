Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019: Indian links

40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019: Indian links

Source:Indian Link

The inaugural 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians list was announced this month.  Aiming to recognize the contributions of next generation Australian leaders from Asian backgrounds, it featured a number of Indian-origin Australians.

An initiative of Asialink, PwC and Australian National University, the list includes accomplished leaders in the sectors Arts Culture & Sport, Community & Advocacy, Corporate, Education, Entrepreneurship, Science & Medicine, Professions, and Public Sector & Government.

Dr Meru Sheel


40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians

2019


(Winner, Science & Medicine Category)

Meru Sheel

Dr Meru Sheel, ANU Research School of Population Health.

Shivali Nayak


40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019 (Education)

Interview-with-AR-Rahman

Interviewing AR Rahman for ABC News Breakfast

Interviewing an international student

Interviewing an international student

Dr Jagnoor Jagnoor


40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019 (Science & Medicine)

Dental Surgeon

Dental Surgeon, Senior Lecturer at UNSW’s Faculty of Medicine.

