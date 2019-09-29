







40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019: Indian links

The inaugural 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians list was announced this month. Aiming to recognize the contributions of next generation Australian leaders from Asian backgrounds, it featured a number of Indian-origin Australians.

An initiative of Asialink, PwC and Australian National University, the list includes accomplished leaders in the sectors Arts Culture & Sport, Community & Advocacy, Corporate, Education, Entrepreneurship, Science & Medicine, Professions, and Public Sector & Government.

Dr Meru Sheel



(Winner, Science & Medicine Category)

Dr Meru Sheel, ANU Research School of Population Health.

Shivali Nayak



40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019 (Education)

Interviewing AR Rahman for ABC News Breakfast

Interviewing an international student

Dr Jagnoor Jagnoor



40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australians 2019 (Science & Medicine)

Dental Surgeon, Senior Lecturer at UNSW’s Faculty of Medicine.