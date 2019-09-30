Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: September 2019 5th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Prime Minister – Speech, State Dinner – The Rose Garden, The White House – Friday 20 September 2019

“WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW” – By Des Kelly

High Commissioner in Australia J.C. Weliamuna presents credentials

Fare thee well Lal Wickrematunge – diplomat extraordinaire By Aubrey Joachim

Country and Western night at at Gaelic Park in Keysborough organized by Bertie Ekanaike and the OBA of St. John’s Nugegoda – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

THE HON DAVID COLEMAN MPMINISTER FOR IMMIGRATION, CITIZENSHIP, MIGRANT SERVICES AND MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRS
SENATOR THE HON SIMON BIRMINGHAM MINISTER FOR TRADE, TOURISM AND INVESTMENT

September Breeze – Cascade with Trevine Joseph – in Sydney

Health & Views 2019 September 3rd Issues – By Harold Gunatillake

Womens Cricket: Australia vs Sri Lanka Fixture

