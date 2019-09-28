







High Commissioner in Australia J.C. Weliamuna presents credentials

Source: Daily Financial Times, Thursday, 26 September 2019

The newly appointed High Commissioner J.C. Weliamuna presented Letters of Credence on 20 September 2019 to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, General David Hurly. The ceremony held at Government House was attended by Deputy Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Penny Williams, representing the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Women, Australia.

Following the presentation of credentials, High Commissioner Weliamuna had a one-to-one meeting with the Governor-General where the High Commissioner conveyed warm greetings from President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and the people of Sri Lanka, to the Governor-General. The High Commissioner expressed his keen interest to further enhance the friendly relations and close cooperation between the two countries to new heights.

While congratulating the High Commissioner, the Governor-General wished him success in his new assignment, and warmly recalled the longstanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ceremony included the taking of an official photograph and a Guard of Honour according to a ‘National Salute’, which was followed by an official lunch hosted by the Governor-General to the newly accredited Heads of Mission at the Government House.

High Commissioner J.C. Weliamuna is a President’s Counsel and holds a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Colombo, with numerous professional achievements in the areas of Constitutional, Human Rights and International Law.