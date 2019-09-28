







“WHAT YOU DON’T KNOW” – By Des Kelly

There is a “saying” in English that simply tells us,

“what you don’t know, won’t hurt you”. This might be true, but at the same time, to find out what you don’t know, is as simple as googling the name eLanka, and, as you will see, in my “content” below, your quota of knowledge will increase considerably. While the “E” of eLanka simply stands for ” Electronic, it also means “EASILY, LARGER, AND NOTABLE,

KNOWLEDGE ACCUMULATION”(eLanka).

So, this is my candid advice to all you good readers out there. Become a fully fledged Member of eLanka. It costs you nothing, but you will receive a bright informative newsletter every WEEK, we now boast around 22000 of you.

Advertise with eLanka & get the BEST results for the lowest cost. Get your bargains at eLanka Shop. It was built for you.

Join us at eLanka, and what you don’t know, will be past history. Let me now show you the story behind this story !!!

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief).– eLanka.