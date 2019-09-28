Spirituality to Materialism to Spirituality – By Oscar E V Fernando
Church and bible treasured as gold
Tendered the fields and farms in peaceful flow
With morning prayers and breakfast fill
The tools and lunch they went to till
With Fall of man no perfection to behold
Disparity there was with poor and rich with gold
Greed set in and the gap got wide
Frustration and anger brought revolution worldwide
Accumulation through greed and discoveries untold
Brought in the magic called industrial revolution to behold
Spiritless work were the norms that lead to more wealth
Systems developed to protect the wealth and keep the health
With more competition and greed the evening bell receded to toll
To gather folks in homes for spirit to unfold
Crushed by the ever fast lane of that new god of Industry
The world of spirit hauled under the rubble of indecency
The world so became fast materialistic with fall in values of spirituality
The youth so lost with the material gains of industry
Looked far beyond for that lost spirituality
And finds it with the mendicant monks in the monastery
The west that began with the bible, church and God
Was so frenzied with wealth and power banned the word God
Now the clock that turned back is ticking forward to seek the same God
With all that’s eloquent in songs books and videos spelling out the name of God
The more that’s read in modern thoughts in eloquence and style
The more is read of those values ancient that was under the rubble all the while
The world with the youth is seen walking back on the path of spirit
To churches and temples to dip into the ancient reservoir of Divine Spirit
Away from annoyed nature with global warming, floods tornadoes and human vengeance
The silent call by god is so loud and clear that it bangs the ears with a message in a tangence
Signs so clear that humanity will after the lesson get back to that that Golden Vision of Splendor
That keeps the Universe in much harmony to those that live in Spirit close to that grandeur.
Oscar E V Fernando
