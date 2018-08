Desmond Kelly

On arrival visa facility for Lankans in Laos Sri Lankan citizens holding valid travel documents could apply for visa on arrival at the international border check points of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic with effect from August 1, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

Special Court summons Gamini Senarath over Litro Gas case Summons had been issued on former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Sedara Senarath and three other accused to appear in the Special Trial At Bar High Court on August 24 to face the trial for allegedly misappropriating Rs. 500 million belonging to Litro Gas.

US says committed to work with SL to combat human trafficking The US is committed to working with civil society, international organizations, and the Sri Lankan government to combat trafficking in persons in the country, a diplomat of the US Embassy on Monday said.

C’wealth Secretary-General arrives in SL The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland arrived in the country this afternoon on a four-day official visit.