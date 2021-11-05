Sareeme – Sarees to the Sri lankan community in Australia (Sydney)

At Sareeme, we are making sarees accessible and affordable to the Sri Lankan community in Australia, with a timeless collection of bridal sarees and wedding sarees to suit every occasion.

We are committed to providing brides with a premium collection of bridal sarees with an extraordinary service. We understand that every bride is different and has their own unique style. We want to help you look the best on your dream-wedding day. Sareeme offers bridal wear sarees in Australia to suit every bride’s style and budget, while also bringing you a diverse collection of bridesmaid sarees in different colours, patterns and fabrics to compliment the bride and the wedding theme.

We also offer a premium range of occasion wear sarees including timeless net sarees, silk and chiffon designs, ethnic kanchipuram sarees and high-quality designer sarees. Our collection features wedding sarees and elegant classics for special celebrations in your life.

We take pride in offering you an exceptional customer-care service while ensuring that your shopping experience with Sareeme is one that’s enjoyable, memorable and seamless.

Contact us to book an appointment today to view our stunning collection.

You can also get your favorite saree delivered to your doorstep by ordering it online. We offer free delivery Australia-wide.

CONTACT US

Call: 0422884536

Email: sareemedesigns@gmail.com

Location: Sydney

Website – www.sareeme.com.au

FB page – www.facebook.com/sareemedesigns

OPENNING HOURS

By appointment only.

Monday – Friday: 9am – 5pm

Saturday – Sunday: 9am – 7pm

