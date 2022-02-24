50 YEARS LIVING IN AUSTRALIA

“Life will have its thorns of grief & sorrow, deeply into the heart they press. But, on the same tree grows the roses, roses of hope & happiness”

Claudette, Fiona and I are so thankful to God as we celebrate on the 25th February 2022, 50 years living in Australia.

During this time, we have experienced many happy and joyous occasions, as well as some sad and difficult times. There have been seasons of highs and seasons of lows, of loss and success, but through all these changing scenes of life, the grace of God has carried us through.

We count it a blessing and an achievement to have helped my father found an auxiliary of the Dematagoda Christian Guild in Australia (ASWG) and subsequently Operation Hope Inc.

We are overjoyed to have witnessed our daughter Fiona marry Chris Grech and celebrate in their achievements.

We are thankful to have been privileged to celebrate my parent’s 60th wedding anniversary, our own 50th wedding anniversary and my mother’s 100th birthday.

We are grateful that we have been able to celebrate many key birthdays, especially this year as I, Charles celebrate 93 years, a wonderful milestone on the 24th February 2022.

We hold happy memories of our holidays abroad, to our homeland Sri Lanka, to many other overseas countries, especially the pilgrimage to the Holy Land, as well as travelling around Australia. We have particularly enjoyed organizing outings and social lunches and dinners for the seniors along with the Evergreens, a group that promotes the social inclusion and connectedness of seniors to create a sense of belonging and help break social isolation.

Most importantly we are grateful to our wonderful family and friends for their continued support and encouragement throughout our life and to God for His countless blessings.