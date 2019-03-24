70-79 years- Dangerous age group

To have Long Life, the 10 years from 70 to 79 years old are crucial!

70 to 79 years old- “Dangerous age group’

Israeli scholars have found that there are around two health problems per month for elderly people between the ages of 70 and 79. Surprisingly, the health status of the elderly aged 80-89 is as stable as the 60-69 age group.

70-79 years old is a dangerous period. During this period, various organs decline rapidly. It is a frequent period of various geriatric diseases, and it is often prone to hyperlipemia, arteriosclerosis, hypertension, and diabetes.

After entering the age of 80, these diseases will decline, and the mental and physical health may return to the level of 60-69 years old.

Thus, the age of 70 to 79 years old is called the “dangerous age group”. As people grow older many people want to have a good healthy life. They realise that “Health is Wealth”.

The 10-year health care of 70 to 79 years old is crucial.

Here are some simple steps called “Doing ten tips every day”

This will help you to navigate more smoothly through the ‘dangerous age group’ stage of your life.

When the elderly are 70 to 79 years old, they may wish to do this every day. Here are the 10 tips:

A pot of water

Water is the best and cheapest health drink.

You must drink a glass of water during the following three times/occasions each day:

First cup:

After getting out of bed, you can drink a glass of water on an empty stomach.

Because of our invisible sweating and urine secretion during sleep, we lose a lot of water. Even if we don’t feel thirsty after getting up, the body liquids will still be thick due to lack of water. Therefore, after getting out of bed, you must slowly add water as soon as possible.

Second cup:

A glass of water after exercise

The right amount of exercise is one of the cornerstones of longevity, especially for the elderly, and more attention should be paid to effective and reasonable exercise. However, after exercise, special attention should be paid to replenishing water. During exercise, sweat takes away electrolytes and consumes more energy. If you don’t pay attention, it is prone to hypoglycemia after exercise, and even cause syncope.

Therefore, after the exercise, it is recommended that the old people drink water to which a small pinch of salt and sugar can be added and dissolved if you wish.

Third cup:

A glass of water before going to bed….

When people are asleep, sweat glands are still draining water. When the body’s water is reduced too much, the blood viscosity is increased. A cup of water before going to bed can effectively reduce the blood viscosity and may even slow down the appearance of ageing. Helps against Angina, myocardial infarction and other diseases.

A bowl of porridge

If you feel sick, drink a bowl of porridge! Wang Shixiong, a famous medical scientist in the Qing Dynasty, called porridge ‘the first complement of the world’ in his book.

China Daily Online published a 14-year study conducted by Harvard University on 100,000 people. It found that a bowl of about 28 grams of whole grain cereal porridge per day can reduce 5% mortality and 9%. and reduce the chance of getting cardiovascular disease.

Each volunteer was in good physical condition when he participated in the study in 1984, but in the 2010 feedback survey, more than 26,000 volunteers have passed away.

It was found that those volunteers who regularly eat whole grains such as porridge, brown rice, corn and buckwheat seem to have avoided all diseases, especially heart disease.

A cup of milk

Milk is known as ‘white blood’ and is to the human body. Its nutritional value is well known with a lot of calcium, fat and protein

The recommended daily intake of milk and dairy products is 300 grams. For an ordinary 200 ml bottle of milk, it is enough to drink one or two 200ml – bottles or packets of milk a day.

An egg

Eggs can be said to be the most suitable food for human consumption. The body’s absorption rate of egg protein can be as high as 98%.

An apple

Modern research believes that apples have the effects of lowering cholesterol, losing weight, preventing cancer, preventing aging, enhancing memory, and making the skin smooth and soft.

The health benefits of different color apples are different:

Red apples – have the effect of lowering blood lipids and softening blood vessels

Green apple – has the effect of nourishing liver and detoxifying, and can fight depression, so it is more suitable for young people to eat.

Yellow apples – have a good effect on protecting vision.

An onion

The Onion has a very high nutritional value and has many functions, including helping to lower blood sugar, lowering cholesterol, preventing cancer, protecting cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases,

and also anti- bacteria, preventing colds, and supplementing calcium and bones. Eat onions at least three or four times a week.

A piece of fish

Chinese Nutritionists have warned that eating ‘four legs’ is worse than eating ‘two legs’ and is worse than eating ‘no legs’

‘Four legs’ mainly refers to pigs, cattle, and mutton. Eating too much of these meats is not conducive to weight loss and lowering blood fat;

‘Two legs’ mainly refers to poultry such as chicken, duck, goose, etc., which are good meat foods;

‘No legs’ mainly refers to fish and various vegetables. The protein contained in fish is easily digested and absorbed. The amount of unsaturated fatty acids in the fat, especially polyunsaturated fatty acids, is relatively good for the body.

Gentle walking

This has a magical anti-aging effect. When adults walk (about 1 kilometre or less) regularly for more than 12 weeks, they will achieve the effect of correct posture and waist circumference, and the body becomes strong and not easily tired.

In addition, walking exercise is also beneficial to treat headache, back pain, shoulder pain, etc., and can promote sleep.

Experts believe that a 30-minute walk a day can get rid of the danger of “adult disease”. People who take 10,000 steps a day will have a lower chance of developing cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease.

A hobby

Having a hobby, whether it is raising flowers, raising birds, collecting stamps, fishing, or painting, singing, playing chess, and traveling, can help the elderly to maintain extensive contact with society and nature.

This broadens the horizons of interest of the elderly. They will love and cherish life.

Good mood

Old people should maintain good emotions as these are extremely important to their health. Common chronic diseases which affect the elderly are closely related to the negative emotions of the elderly:

Many patients with coronary heart disease have angina and myocardial infarction due to stimulation of adverse emotions, resulting in sudden death;

‘Bad’ temper leads to high blood pressure. In prolonged and severe cases, this can cause stroke, heart failure, sudden death, etc.;

Negative Emotions such as anger, anxiety, and grief can cause blood sugar levels to rise, causing metabolic disorders in the body.

This shows how important it is to have a good mood!