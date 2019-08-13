







A Beautiful story – By Des Kelly

The introduction to this beautiful story speaks for itself.

I second it, unconditionally, and feel proud to feature this young lady on eLanka, especially for those who love good music. I have always said that a “song” is simply a condensed “story”, so, if ever there was one, THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL STORY IN SONG.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.

A VERY BEAUTIFUL AND POSITIVE YOUNG LADY WHO MAKES MY

problems looks so small and not worth talking about.

Every day is a special gift

Unwrap it, celebrate it,

Enjoy.