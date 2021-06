(A Biriyani Drive until 31 July 2021) – A Collaboration between Sri lankan Association of NSW & Austra-Lankan Muslim Association of NSW with Victoria, ACR & NZ

From number of participating restaurants you can purchase packets of Biriyani (meat or vegetarian) and the funds will go towards the Supporting Sri Lanka fundraiser. If you require more information, please feel free to contact either Nalika 0424 960 800 or Ubaidur on 0404 494 670