







A DOUBLE BLESSING

Congratulations to Rev. Neville Koch who celebrated his 50th Anniversary of his Ordination to the Ministry of the Dutch Reformed Church in Sri Lanka on 27th August 2019.

A Thanksgiving Service was recently held in Toronto, Canada. If you wish to access a video of this service recorded by a friend, go to YouTube.com and type in ‘Neville Koch 50th Anniversary of Ordination.

Neville is the son of Lawson (ex-locomotive Engine driver, CGR) and Margie (nee Walker). Neville and his family now live in California, USA . Although officially retired for some time, at 75 he still keeps himself busy in God’s service.

It is not often that we receive promptings from God but when we do, we need to receive it as a Blessing. This is how Neville came about to writing his book “The Light Shines Through” and this is what he has to say:

“My original idea to write a book began a LONG time ago which sprang out of a seed (I believe) God planted in my mind with the purpose of encouraging and inspiring Seminarians and young pastors who are dealing with discouragement, weariness, and prone to burn out. But I never did. I thought I’ll do it when I retire but when the day came, the book was again assigned to “back-burner” status, for two weeks later, I was offered a full time position as a Hospice Chaplain. It was an open door to further ministry (ministering to dying patients and their grieving families) which kept me as busy as before.

There came a time when several people close to me (including my son, Graeme) kept pushing me to write and finish the book – until one day, Graeme went to Target, bought a manuscript book, gave it to me and said, “Here, write, even if it is for me only!” That did it and its now history. This time, with a broader audience and purpose to include those who (like me), have battled discouragement and weariness. My overall purpose is to ENCOURAGE and INSPIRE its readers by fixing our focus on the Light that shines through (the One who makes a way, His Name is Jesus!).

This book is not an autobiography but a story of how God revealed Himself (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) in very special moments and situations in my life and ministry. Be blessed!

This book is available (Paperback or Kindle eBook) go to Amazon.com and type in the search “The Light Shines Through” by Rev Neville Koch. (For those in Australia, omit the letters .au

Charles Schokman