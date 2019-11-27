Mega Consumer Tourism Promotion at Sri Lanka Food and Cultural Festival – 2019 in Sydney



The Sri Lanka Food and Cultural Festival – 2019, a Sri Lankan Tourism Consumer Promotional Event which was jointly organised by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB), and Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney, was held at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour from 23rd to 24th November 2019.

The dignitaries at the official opening include, Hon Scott Farlow, Leader of the House of the Legislative Council of New South Wales (representing Acting Minister for Multiculturalism in NSW), Hon Kevin Connolly, MP/Riverstone, Hon Karen Pensabene, Strathfield Council, H. E. J.C Weliamuna, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Australia, Mr. Nimal Bandara, Consul General/Sydney, Mr. Abdul Raheem, Consul Commercial, Ms. Charmarie Maelge, MD/SLTPB and Mr. Peter Mckeon, General Manager, Sri Lankan Airlines/Australia were also participated for the event.

The main objective of this consumer promotion was to create awareness among Australian travel community that Sri Lanka is most preferred destination for leisure and holidays. Subsequent to successful similar event of this nature held in 2017, SLTPB decided to organise a consumer event to attract more Australian travellers to Sri Lanka.

The event was a great success with the presence of Sri Lankan travel and trade companies as well as many Australian visitors who enjoyed Sri Lankan festival environment at this event.

Major activities took place at this two days festival included exhibition and sale of Sri Lankan products, tasting of Sri Lankan food and the Ceylon Tea, cultural performances, question and answer sessions with give away, video presentation on Sri Lanka, distribution of promotional materials, selling of tour packages by the Sri Lankan travel companies etc.

25th November 2019