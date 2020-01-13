







A thought for the New Year – ONE DAY AT A TIME

“No matter how many days God gives us, He gives them to us one day at a time. So when you think about it…today is all we have.

That may sound like a cliché, but it’s one of the most basic principles in all of life. Yesterday is gone, and tomorrow may never come. All you really have is today.

How do you know what is going to happen tomorrow? the apostle James asked. For the length of your lives is as uncertain as the morning fog — now you see it: soon it is gone.— James 4:14 TLB

In the Lord’s model prayer that He gave us — the one we call “the Lord’s Prayer” — He tells us that we are to pray, Give us this day our daily bread. — Matthew 6:11

Not tomorrow’s bread or next week’s bread. God is a daily provider who provides for our needs today.

He provides for Monday’s needs on Monday, and Tuesday’s needs on Tuesday. We are to trust Him one day at a time and not become anxious over what we may require tomorrow. He will be there tomorrow, too, with more than enough grace to help you in your time of need. But He does not provide tomorrow’s grace today. He only gives grace for today’s issues.”

Excerpted with permission from Runaway Emotions: Why You Feel the Way You Do and What God Wants You to Do About It by Jeff Schreve, copyright Jeffrey B. Schreve.







