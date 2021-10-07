Abu Dhabi Annual International Conference on Vitamin D Deficiency and Human Health

Welcome Message

Dear Colleagues,

On behalf of the scientiﬁc and organizing committee, it is our great pleasure to announce and cordially invite you to “Abu Dhabi Annual International Conference on Vitamin D Deficiency and Human Health” to be held on 7-8 October, 2021 as a Virtual Conference, Abu Dhabi, UAE This event shall be focused on the theme “From Bones to Immunity and Beyond”.

During this extraordinary scientiﬁc gathering, we will learn about the latest advances in research and clinical practice of vitamin D and its impact on human health throughout the life cycle.

The forum will bring experts from all over the world representing their Scientiﬁc Societies thus allowing the healthy exchanging of academic knowledge and expertise and teaching us their experiences during the COVID-19 Pandemic which fortunately has not prevented us from organizing this wonderful scientiﬁc encounter in virtual mode that will provide a meaningful educational experience for all who attend.

Despite the numerous studies about the association between vitamin D and different health outcomes, there are still controversies deﬁning the adequate vitamin D status, daily intake and the potential adverse health consequences of its deﬁciency. To date, there are various reports signifying vitamin D deﬁciency impact in autoimmune processes, several cancers, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, metabolic syndrome, neurological disorders, and pregnancy complications; however conclusive evidence about a causal relationship is still missing.

The program will include state of the art lectures on recent updates in the early detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of vitamin D deﬁciency and its role to human health. Prominent national and international speakers and leading experts from various specialties will provide comprehensive, up-to-date, research-based answers to the most frequent questions that arise at patient’s bedside in everyday practice. We believe the conference will be an important meeting point to inspire and connect leaders, decision makers, doctors, scientists, technologists, public servants and academics to enhance the awareness, quality and safety practices to understand and prevent vitamin D deﬁciency of our population.

We are sure that your participation at this unique event will be an excellent opportunity to exchange of knowledge, experience and best practices, foster clinical collaborations and discuss current issues with many professionals in the ﬁeld from all over world.

We are sure that the meeting will be unforgettable one and the program will enrich all participants’ knowledge and enhance clinical care.

We are looking forward to seeing you all on 7-8 October, 2021.

Dear Colleagues,



It is with pride and pleasure that we announce and cordially invite you to the 8th “Abu Dhabi Annual International Conference on Vitamin D Deficiency and Human Health” with the theme “From Bones to Immunity and Beyond” which will be held this year on 7-8th October 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

On behalf of the scientiﬁc committee, I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our guests speakers and participants from the UAE, the GCC Countries and all over the world. The Abu Dhabi International Conference on Vitamin D Deﬁciency and Human Health is 8 years old and due to the contribution made by all of you it has established itself as one of most premiere scientiﬁc events in the entire Region.

The program will feature some of the world-class renowned speakers and leading Vitamin D experts and scientists whose work had been well recognized and had to signiﬁcant advancement to Science and clinical practice. One of the unique features of this conference is multidisciplinary approach to screening, detection and treatment of Vitamin D Deﬁciency, panel discussion after each session to facilitate cross interaction and enhance participation. As we continue to recover from the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had this year designated a comprehensive session to highlight the latest research pertaining to SARS-CoV-2 and Vitamin D. Several research ﬁndings had demonstrated the protective role of Vitamin D in viral respiratory infections and recent investigations had concurred such results for COVID-19 infections. The agenda will also include an extensive range of topics with key note lectures, plenary sessions, expert review and discussions of all the relevant issues pertaining to vitamin D including Vitamin D Testing, Supplementation, Fortiﬁcation and Toxicity, The Role of Vitamin D in Cardiovascular Diseases, Vitamin D and Women’s Health, Vitamin D and Metabolic Diseases, Vitamin D in Bone Health and Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deﬁciency and Neurological Disorders, Vitamin D in Genetic Diseases and Cancer, Vitamin D in Neonates, Children and Adolescence, Vitamin D and Obesity. It also will discuss Updates from randomized clinical trials RCTs in Vitamin D, and provide recommendations and guidelines to conduct additional studies

We are conﬁdent that this conference will be a genuinely interactive platform to enhance knowledge and gain insight into the latest advancement in this critical ﬁeld of research as an important part in healthcare to establish global practices for early detection and prevention of Vitamin D Deﬁeciency. We look forward to seeing you all in Abu Dhabi.