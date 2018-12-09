An Evening For An Author To Shine – By Sharmila Jayasinghe Niriella

The book of poems, “Above The Ocean Wide And Deep” was the centre of attention again when the author of the book Eva P Wickramage was introduced to the Sri Lankan community in Brisbane recently.

Eva , a well known educationist and media person in Sri Lanka who has written over eleven books spoke fondly of how her deep love for her grandchildren prompted her to create heart-warming poems dedicated to each one of her six grandchildren and then continue on to write poems on various subjects.

“Pitter Patter Little Feet was my first poem” speaking at the event Eva said, “That poem was written when my grandkids migrated to Australia and speaks of Dilara, my eldest granddaughter who was just a toddler then. The loneliness I felt when she and her little sister Reshmi left the shores of Sri Lanka could not be washed away with anything I did or said, so I sat down and put pen to paper. The result was the poem titled Pitter Patter Little Feet and eventually the book Above The Ocean Wide & Deep.”

Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland Mr. Anton Swan graced the occasion as the chief guest and welcomed the author to the Sri Lankan community in Brisbane while Dr. Nimal Sedara bilingual journalist, poet, author and reputed marketing guru spoke of the author and her creativity in admiration. Dr Sedara in his eloquent speech introduced Eva’s poems to the audience as “verses beautifully knitted into a garland of precious gems”.

The audience was filled with nostalgia when at the culmination of the event, Eva, who was an original cast member of Prof. Ediriweera Sarachchandra’s critically acclaimed stage production Sinhabahu, sang “Bo Dukin” together with her long time friend and the very first female lead of the drama, Malani Ranasingha. The two singer’s were accompanied by Malani’s daughter Kanchanamala and a full orchestra.

The event, which was organized by Reads Media Events Boutique in collaboration with Dr Piyasiri Pelenda, saw Sri Lankan literature lovers from Brisbane and Gold Coast come together to appreciate the creativity of a Sri Lankan author who calls Australia home now.

Countless elements came together to make the evening a memorable one not only for the author but for everyone who attended the event.