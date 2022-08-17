AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2022

Little Boy’s Meeting with God

“Together we can change the world, just one random act of kindness at a time.” — Ron Hall

There once was a little boy who wanted to meet God. He knew it was a long trip to where God lived, so he packed his suitcase with Twinkies and a six-pack of root beer and started his journey. When he had gone about three blocks, he met an old woman. She was sitting in the park just staring at some pigeons.

The boy sat down next to her and opened his suitcase. He was about to take a drink from his root beer when he noticed that the old lady looked hungry, so he offered her a Twinkie.

She gratefully accepted it and smiled at him. Her smile was so pretty that the boy wanted to see it again, so he offered her a root beer. Once again she smiled at him. The boy was delighted! They sat there all afternoon eating and smiling, but they never said a word.

As it grew dark, the boy realized how tired he was, and he got up to leave but before he had gone more than a few steps, he turned around, ran back to the old woman and gave her a hug.

She gave him her biggest smile ever. When the boy opened the door to his own house a short time later, his mother was surprised by the look of joy on his face. She asked him, “What did you do today that made you so happy?” He replied,

“I had lunch with God.” But, before his mother could respond, he added, “You know what? She’s got the most beautiful smile I’ve ever seen!”

Meanwhile, the old woman, also radiant with joy, returned to her home. Her son was stunned by the look of peace on her face and he asked, “Mother, what did you do today that made you so happy?” She replied, “I ate Twinkies in the park with God.” But, before her son responded, she added, “You know, he’s much younger than I expected.”—- – Author unknown

The moral of this story is that a touch of kindness can go a very long way in helping to heal the world. A warm smile, a kind word, a simple gesture…all it takes to be kind is the desire to make this world a better place. As we show kindness to others, we heal not only their lives on some level, but our own as well — collectively, those random acts of kindness are an incredible source for light and goodness. So, lets all do some good today and start it off with a random act of kindness…even if it’s just a warm smile.

God is everywhere. We just need to share our happiness and make others smile to feel him.