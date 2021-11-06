Ananda College Colombo stands tall at 135-by Vithanage Rukmal

“Ananda College imparted education to many men of action, who played a prominent role to uphold the interests of the people, country, religion and culture by infiltrating the slaves who embraced the alien culture then, and held in high esteem the worldly pleasure provided by them, than the freedom of the people and religion,” states a passage written by old Anandian and anti-imperialist freedom fighter Philip Gunawardena.

The above passage clearly illustrates the reasons for the birth of Ananda College, Colombo, which is engaged in social service and walks majestically even today, after 135 years to the day (November 1).

Despite the fact that the Anandians were more proficient in the English language than the Englishmen, they stood by their principles without becoming slaves to it. Then principal of Ananda College, L.H. Mettananda and the academics at Ananda College strongly supported the granting of the foremost place to the mother tongue, Sinhala, and that it should be the official language.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, an old Anandian, opening the new Sath Mahala building at Ananda College in February last year.

In addition, when it was said that science cannot be taught in Sinhala, the intellectuals such as then Ananda Principal M.W. Karunananda firmly expressed that science could be taught in Sinhala and engaged in writing and publishing the books needed in Sinhala. Hence the contribution made by Ananda College in making Sinhala the official language is immeasurable.