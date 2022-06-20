Australia to provide $ 50 Mn to Sri Lanka for food & healthcare needs – By Zulfick Farzan

COLOMBO (News 1st): Australia will provide $ 50 Million in official development assistance to support Sri Lanka meet its urgent food and healthcare needs.

Sri Lanka currently faces its worst economic crisis in seventy years, leading to a shortage of medicine, food, and fuel.

The Australian High Commission in a statement said that Australia will contribute an immediate $ 22 Million to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance to help three million people in Sri Lanka meet their daily nutrition needs.

Australia will also provide $ 23 Million in development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23. This will support health services, and economic recovery, with a strong emphasis on protecting those at risk, especially women and girls.

These contributions are in addition to $ 5 Million recently provided to the United Nations agencies in Sri Lanka.