Message to Sri Lankans living abroad from Dr. P Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

source:cbsl.gov.lk

Currently Sri Lanka is facing social, economic and financial distress creating hardships to its people due to the long lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, global political imbalances and macroeconomic imbalances of the country. Although the authorities are taking measures to address the above situation of the country, including taking steps to actively manage its debt obligations, finding immediate financial assistance from other nations and progressing at the discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a comprehensive programme, the positive impacts of such measures will benefit the people only in the medium to long term. Therefore, urgent measures are needed to enhance the foreign reserve position of the country to meet its day-to-day essential imports including food, fuel and medicine.

In this background, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) warmly welcomes the communications made by the Sri Lankans living abroad, expressing their willingness to support the motherland at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange to the foreign reserves of Sri Lanka.

The well-wishers may make foreign exchange transfers to the following accounts maintained at respective banks under the beneficial ownership of CBSL, and CBSL assures that such foreign currency donations will be utilized only for the purpose of importation of essentials such as food, fuel and medicine.