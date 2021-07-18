Banker…with beauty plus brains

Source:Island

The spotlight, this week, is on Deepthi Jayarathne, a banker, working for an international bank, in Colombo. Deepthi is a freelance model (during her leisure time, she says), and is also a teledrama actress. But…yes, the big scene is that she was Mrs. Sri Lanka – Mrs. Intelligent 2019, and Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. Universe 2020.

And, this is how our chat went…

1. How would you describe yourself?

I’m ambitious, and a simple person, who has a strong personality inside. I’m also a good listener. My inner happiness is when I support someone. Oh, yes, I’m also a pet lover.

2. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Maybe the ability to understand and share the feelings of another, especially those who, I believe, are in the wrong.

3. If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

I would rather wish having a huge family with lots of brothers and sisters…and having all my cousins around me!

4. School?

I studied at Girls’ High School, in Mount Lavinia, where I obtained nine distinctions for all subjects that I sat for in my Ordinary Level examination. I did my Advance Level, from the science stream. I also need to add that I was senior prefect and assistant secretary to the school’s science committee. My other achievements, at school, include winning, and participating in competitions (zonal level, too), Kandyan dancing, dramas, chess, and netball.

5. Happiest moment?

When I gave birth to my son Jenul. I still remember, just after my cesarean, the moment he started looking around the world, for the first time. He stopped crying when our eyes met! The way he gave me that eye contact was so wonderful. That was really the happiest moment for me.

6. What is your idea of perfect happiness?

I think happiness depends on your perspective. If you could see the positive side of any negative situation, you end up being happy. And, that’s what I do; I always look at the positive side, and I’m happy.

7. Are you religious?

I am a Buddhist and I was so much attached to the Sunday school during my childhood and have learnt a lot about Buddhism. I respect most of the teachings of Buddhist philosophy. But I have lots of friends, coming from different religious backgrounds. They teach me about their religions, as well, and I respect their beliefs. And, I respect Jesus, as well.

8. Are you superstitious?

No way. For me to believe in something, I always seek facts. I always think you get attracted to what you seek.

9. Your ideal guy?

A man with a brain, who is very open-minded; a goal achiever, and a guy who respects women. He also needs to maintain his love and kindness to others.

10. Which living person do you most admire?

My role model is my mother. She always supports me to be the best version of myself. Her criticism, and caring, has enabled me to upgrade myself, at all times, while my father encourages me to take up challenges.

11. Which is your most treasured possession?

The old pictures of my nursery days. I was the one who gave the welcome speech at the concert where I played the main character – the sleeping beauty. Also my school buckle and prefect badge. I treasure them.

12. If you were marooned on a desert island, who would you like as your companion?

I have a few friends who make me laugh. I actually cannot control myself, cracking jokes and laughing with them, when they are around. So, I would choose one of them and would probably forget that I’m marooned.

13. Your most embarrassing moment?

If ever I forget a friend’s birthday, I feel so embarrassed to call them and wish them, at a later date.

14. Done anything daring?

Yes, of course, but they are too numerous to mention!

15. Your ideal vacation?

Australia, where I have lots of friends. I would love to spend a vacation with them. Also, I love the country’s charming coastal city and gorgeous beaches, and the lovely parks.

16. What kind of music are you into?

Mostly Latin American . I also enjoy rap, while classical music gives me a sense of quietness.

17. Favourite radio station?

Yes FM. I like their weekday morning show.

18. Favourite TV station?

Discovery and HBO.

19 What would you like to be born as in your next life?

Maybe as a person who could support the needy, and also do something for animals.

20. Any major plans for the future?

I am planning a few projects, with children in mind, and I’m also working on my own textile brand, with two of my friends. Due to the pandemic, everything is on hold, at the moment. I’m also thinking of enhancing my modelling career, and, probably, make my presence felt in the fashion industry, as well.