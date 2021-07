Athupandalama ritual at Kataragama Temple- by Nisal Baduge

Source:Dailymirror

The ritual known as ‘Athupandalama’ took place at the Kataragama Temple in view of the Esala Perehara. The ceremony marks the thatching of the hut in front of the main Temple and its branches are called Athupandalama. The ritual takes place every year. The main tusker ‘Wasana’ of the Temple performs the ritual in the presence of the Basnayaka Nilame. Pix by Nisal Baduge