Barmy Army’s one man wonder in UAE backing Sri Lanka too

“They kicked me off the fort after the first hour on the first day,” Lewis said. “Later, I was allowed to go back up there with media accreditation. It wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. But I am glad I got the permission. It was the best time of my life.”

After England won the Test, skipper Joe Root had thanked Lewis over a phone call. “It’s an incredible story and journey that you have been on over the last year or so. So more than anything I just wanted to say a massive thank you. We really appreciate you being here and making the effort to come down and support us,” Root told Lewis.

“The call was very surreal. I couldn’t believe, it was Joe. It was an amazing gesture,” Lewis said. With his new found fame, he’s made some good friends. “I messaged Jos (Buttler) after his hundred the other day, and he thanked me back which was pretty cool,” he said. “I was there at the ground and it was just incredible to see him bring up the hundred with a six of the last ball.”