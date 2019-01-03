Bellbirds NYE 2018: a nest of revellers – by a guest

Superlatives were aplenty from a full house of guests who revelled the night away at the Bellbirds Club New Year’s Eve dance at North Ryde Community centre.

Over 200 members and guests were welcomed by the new President Hyacinth Jones and Angela Jansz with a flute of champagne and/or orange juice as they made their way through a balloon-festooned archway to their tables decorated with vases of flowers, candle lights, colourful hats, whistles and so on. This set the tone for the rest of the night.

Errol Earl and his band provided the very lively music throughout the evening.

Welcoming the guests, the president Hyacinth Jones thanked all of the committee for the support she received for the evening, invited new and youthful members to infuse the committee with their talents and expertise by volunteering to serve on the committee.

She also made special mention of the selfless contribution made by the Van Gramberg family, especially Vice-President Emil Van Gramberg, his wife Anne and their family. He received hearty applause for planning and organising the occasion from beginning to end over a period of several months to ensure the evening went on without a hitch.

Dinner was sumptuous and plentiful, catered for by “Flavour of Ceylon”.

The raffle draw proved popular, with numerous valuable prizes going the way of the lucky winners. The proceeds of the raffle will be donated to support the education of children sponsored by the Club.

And the revellers danced on and on … and on, to an obliging Errol’s

toe-tapping music and like all good things…

“What a fantastic night it was! A great job! We had such a nice time! The food and the music was superb. A job done to perfection! Congratulations Bellbirds on a job well done!” were some of the comments received.

