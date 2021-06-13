Big scene for Sri Lankan in the States

Source:Island

The name Kenneth De Abrew may be new to our scene, but in the States, he is doing extremely well…as an actor.

They say, it’s in New York, with effort, determination, and planning, that Kenneth slowly broke into the world of TV and Film, after, initially, being recognised as a stage actor.

Says Kenneth: “Acting for film is more subtle than acting for stage. The work you do in preparation for a role is similar, however the presentation is significantly different. On stage, one must project their voice and work through the story in one show. In film and TV, the work is subtle and framed by a camera, and is performed for a few minutes, or seconds, at a time.”

Kenneth’s film credits include ‘This is Where I Leave You,’ with Jason Bateman, ‘Submission,’ with Stanley Tucci, and ‘Someone Great’, with Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and De Wanda White.

His TV credits include ‘Gotham,’ ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Orange is the New Black,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘The Detour,’ ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ ‘Girls5Eva,’ and ‘Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.’

One of the most memorable scenes in his TV work, he says, was in the show ‘Atlanta,’ when he played the role of Tanqueray, the fourth mysterious/random member of the world-famous hip-hop group The Migos, a group clearly defined by three members, namely Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff.

Kenneth became an actor right from the time his mother encouraged him to try out for a school play, in Trinity College, Kandy, where, eventually, he found himself consistently involved in inter-school drama competitions, and was particularly fond of the annual All Island Shakespeare Drama competition.

As a stage actor, in the States, he performed in the world premiere of ‘Cocktail,’ co-written and directed by Ping Chong, a world-renowned writer and director. Other memorable credits, included ‘Hair,’ ‘Last Days of Judas Iscariot,’ ‘The Miser,’ ‘Scapino!,’ ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost,’ and ‘The Merchant of Venice.’

Kenneth also worked in several regional and local theatres, performing Shakespeare plays, including ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ‘Much Ado about Nothing,’ ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ and ‘Macbeth.’

Check out the following for more information on Kenneth De Abrew:

https://www.kennethdeabrew.com/

You can contact him on Instagram @kennethdeabrew https://www.instagram.com/kennethdeabrew/ or via LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kennethdeabrew