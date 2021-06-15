Bilateral talks between the two countries – Consul General (Sydney) Mr. Lakshman Hulugalla meets Hon Damien Tudehope MLC Minister of Finance and Leader of the House in the Legislative Council

Consul General Mr. Lakshman Hulugalla met Hon Damien Tudehope MLC Minister of Finance and Leader of the House in the Legislative Council and had bilateral talks between the two countries. Hon Damien Tudehope assured his and Government support when borders are open to promote Tourism and Investment promotions in Sri Lanka. Also participated in the discussions were Benedict Kang and Abdul Rahim.

