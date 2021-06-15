Sri Lanka High Commission Celebrates Vesak in Canberra

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Canberra Celebrated 2021 Vesak with an alms giving and a Dhamma sermon.

The High Commission staff offered Buddha Pooja at the Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara in Canberra on the Vesak poya day on 26th May followed by “Heel Dhanaya” to the resident Venerable Maha Sanga. The Vesak lanterns and illuminations were displayed at the high Commission.

On 28th May a Dhamma sermon conducted by Venerable Aparelle Soratha Thero of the Sri Lankan Buddhist Vihara was held at the High Commission premises. Around 125 Sri Lankans representing all religions of Sri Lanka were present at the event. At the end of the sermon the Thero invoked blessings upon Sri Lanka for peace and good health particularly to those who are suffering due to COVID -19 Pandemic. Addressing the event the Actg. High Commissioner highlighted the significance of celebrating Vesak giving prominence to the teachings of the Buddha.

The Vesak celebrations concluded with serving of refreshments to the participants. The High Commission premises were decorated with Buddhist flags, colourful Vesak lanterns and illuminations prepared by the High Commission Staff. Many Canberrans visited the high Commission neighboured to see the Vesak illuminations that were on display from 26th to 30th May.

Sri Lanka High Commission

Canberra

31st May 2021

Source: Sri lanka High Commission – Australia Fb page ( https://www.facebook.com/Sri-Lanka-High-Commission-Australia-228846804184297 )