Cinderella – By Des Kelly

Had no idea that Cinderella was a real person. I used to read all these stories as a very young lad and being who I was, tended to believe that these were all “fairy-stories”.

Anyway, not being sceptical enough to believe that fairies were not real, just figments of the imagination, I did enjoy the Cinderella story with everything she did go through in life, and now bring my readers of eLanka yet another situation that this pretty young lass got into, via another friend and Officer of the Royal Ceylon Navy, Chris Lawton, who has somehow followed her life as she aged, just like the rest of us.

Thank you Chris. Hope our readers will enjoy this “Episode”.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

A FIRESIDE STORY DURING THESE COLD WINTER NIGHTS – Cinderella, Her final wishes —–

Cinderella is now 95 years old

.After a fulfilling life with the now dead prince, she happily sits upon her rocking chair, watching the world go by from her front porch, with a cat named Brian for companionship.

One sunny afternoon out of nowhere, appeared the fairy godmother.

Cinderella said, “Fairy Godmother, what are you doing here after all these years?”

The Fairy Godmother replied, “Cinderella, you have lived an exemplary life since I last saw you. Is there anything for which your heart still yearns?”

Cinderella was taken aback, overjoyed, and after some thoughtful consideration, she uttered her first wish:

“The prince was wonderful, but not much of an investor. I’m living hand to mouth on my disability cheques, and I wish I were wealthy beyond comprehension.”

Instantly her rocking chair turned into solid gold.

Cinderella said, “Ooh, thank you, Fairy Godmother!”

The Fairy Godmother replied, “It is the least that I can do. What do you want for your second wish?”

Cinderella looked down at her frail body, and said, “I wish I were young and full of the beauty and youth I once had.”

At once, her wish became reality, and her beautiful young visage returned… Cinderella felt stirrings inside her that had been dormant for years.

And then the Fairy Godmother spoke once more: “You have one more wish, what shall it be?”

Cinderella looks over to the frightened cat in the corner and says, “I wish for you to transform Brian, my old cat, into a kind and handsome young man.”

Magically, Brian suddenly underwent a fundamental change, and he stood before her a man so beautiful the likes of him neither she nor the world had ever seen.

The Fairy Godmother said, “Congratulations, Cinderella, enjoy your new life and with a blazing shock of dazzling blue lightning, the Fairy Godmother was gone.

For a few eerie moments, Brian and Cinderella looked into each other’s eyes. Cinderella sat, breathless, gazing at the most beautiful, stunningly perfect man she had ever seen.

Then Brian walked over to Cinderella, who sat transfixed in her rocking chair, and held her close in his young muscular arms.

He leaned in close, blowing her golden hair with his warm breath as he whispered…

“Bet you’re sorry now that you had me castrated and neutered.”