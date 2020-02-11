







Cricket: Sri Lanka’s women’s squad in Melbourne

Sri Lanka’s women’s squad arrived in Melbourne ahead of their important assignment in Australia at the upcoming World Cup.

The team led by superstar Chamari Atapattu appeared ready to make an impression after important lessons learned from their earlier tour here where they were comprehensively beaten by world number one Australia who are outright favourites to go back-to-back at home.

The felicitation to the cricketers at the Grand on Princes in Melbourne organized by Malik Zaveer, Sri Lanka’s Australian representative, was a huge success with a crowd of nearly 300 enjoying a lavish dinner and super music by top Melbourne dance band Redemption.

The cricketers surprised their fans when they showcased their other talent, on the dance floor, and their energy was electrifying as Redemption fed them with non-stop Bailas at a very entertaining night.

Pics. By Bryan Perera and Trevine Rodrigo.

