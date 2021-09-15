Celebratory Mass For Old Joe Mario Pieris in Los Angeles, Ca.

The church has informed us that a face covering mask must be worn in Church at all times, for the safety and protection of all people regardless of the vaccination status, in accordance with mandates of the County of Los Angeles. After the service, due to the County directives, instead of the planned gathering and the luncheon in the Church hall, all attendees will be provided with a take away package of short eats/iced coffee. We expect all Joes to be there. OJAC Mario Pieris (60) passed away peacefully in a Seattle, Washington hospital, on July 19th, 2021. Mario was one of the principal benefactors of the Old Joes’ Association and was an active participant in most OJAC events held in California. He was an excellent sportsman, and was a member of the Old Joes’ Rugby team that won the ‘sevens’ championship in 1991, and was a star performer many a time in the Old Joes’ cricket team, in the 80’s and the 90’s, and also captained the side in 1996.