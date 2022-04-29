Ceylon Cinnamon receives GI certification from EU- by Chaturanga Samarawickrama

Source:Dailymirror

The European Union (EU) today handed over the Geographical Indication (GI) certification to Ceylon Cinnamon, as the Sri Lanka’s first GI-certified product.

An official ceremony to mark this unique honour took place between the EU Delegation to Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB).

The GI application was made by Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) and supported by the EU under the EU-Sri Lanka Trade Related Assistance Project and through technical assistance from UNIDO and the International Trade Centre (ITC). This, together with support from other private and public stakeholders, has been instrumental in achieving Sri Lanka’s first GI certification.