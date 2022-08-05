Channa Wickremesekera’s Books on Sri Lanka’s Past …. & Beyond- by Michael Roberts

Source:Thuppahis

Channa Wickremesekera’s Publications

Channa Wickremesekera is the son of the late Percy Wickremesekera, an acquaintance of mine from Peradeniya Campus days and a ‘Trot’ activist who migrated to Australia. Channa lives in Melbourne. I got to know him when I was working on my book on Sinhala Consciousness in the Kandyan Period¸1590’s-1815 (which came out in 2003 …………………… https://www.amazon.com/Sinhala-Consciousness-Kandyan-Period-1590s/dp/9558095311).

Books: On Sri Lankan Conflicts & Politics

A Tough Apprenticeship: Sri Lanka’s Military Against the Tamil Militants 1979-1987, Self-published, 2017

The Tamil Separatist War¸ New York: Routledge, 2016

Kandy at War: Indigenous Military Resistance to European Expansion in Sri Lanka 1594–1818, New Delhi: Manohar, 2004

Best Black Troops in the World: British Perceptions and the Making of the Sepoy 1746–1805, New Delhi: Manohar, 2002

Fiction

Tracks, Self-published, 2015

Asylum, Self-published, 2014; Palaver Books, 2015.

In the Same Boat, Self-published 2010.

Distant Warriors, Perera-Hussein, Colombo, 2005.

Walls, Self-published 2002.