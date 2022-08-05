Obituary: S J Gunasekera

To THE STC DSA ERA GROUP,

It is with deep sadness we note the passing away of S J Gunasekera, distinguished old boy of the College and well known Attorney -at-Law .

He left College in the late sixties and was an outstanding debater during that time, happy to state that he has done College proud.

May he rest in Peace.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family members.

GUNASEKARA – SUNIL JAYANTHA, fondly known as S.J. (Attorney-at-Law), beloved husband of Mala, loving father of Manishka (Lovely), Jehan (Biggie) and Charith (Boochie), much loved brother of Keshini and late Suneetha, brother-in-law of Nimal and late Oliver Sr., father-in-law of Rolando and Binuri and uncle of Theodore, Sudath, Sunethra, Sonali and Oliver. Remains lie at his residence at 340, Old Kottawa Road, Udahamulla, Nugegoda from 3rd August at 9 a.m. and the Funeral Service is to be held on 4th August 2022 at 12.30 p.m. at the residence, followed by the burial at 3.30 p.m. at Borella Cemetery, General Christian Section.044686