CHINTHAKA GAMLATH AWARD WINNING QUALIFIED TELEVISION FABRICATOR ALREADY AT THE SUMMIT OF CELBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

photo source:linkedin.com

When one reads through the credits of a television program one would view various producer titles : executive producer, supervising producer, senior producer ,broadcast producer and producer where every producer shoulders different responsibilities. There are producers with endurance and perseverance. One such television producer with immense knowledge through elaborate study of the subject is Chinthaka Dilanga Gamlath of TV Derana to which channel he had already produced a number of new programs with new concepts which have been extremely severe and popular to make the channel successful in a very demanding industry. Similar to most producers Chinthaka has a natural inquisitiveness about what mass audiences prefer .Chinthaka makes endeavours to make his presentation relevant, brief always entertaining to keep the audiences spellbound.

Chinthaka Gamlath is like any other possessing a television mastermind brain , a television program producer cum director who has been directing TV programs/ commercials/ short films / outdoor music programs ,events in media field for TV Derana. Some of the tasks faced with for Chinthaka are managing schedules, co-ordinating studios/locations, supervision script rewrites and positioning finances. All these areas were navigated over with consummate ease taking into consideration the immense expertise he possesses. Above all an appropriate caption for the relevant program is very vital which were named to coincide with his related endeavours.

Chinthaka 35 years old diminutive in stature had joined TV Derana in year 2008 possess a degree in B Tech in film and television production from the University of vocational technology ,also possessing diplomas in television program production from university of vocational technology, film making–National film corporation, television production training at KBS channel Korea in 2017 had also followed a diploma course in writer ship and communication in university of Sri Jayewardenepura university.

During the tenure of over a decade at TV Derana television had been responsible for producing many innovative musical programs hailed by viewers as ‘Ma Novena Mama’, ‘Leya saha Laya’,’Derana battle of the bands-Reality’,’ Mathaka 15’.’Christmas with Perera’s’,’Waya gaya Waya’,Dell studio 2015 season 1,Dell studio 2017 season 2 Sinhagiri studios 2017 where songs of many vocalists were rerecorded with new music compositions by musician Mahesh Denipitiya and his able band. In Raigam Tele Awards TV Derana received a hat-trick of awards for the best television music program award. Chinthaka had been instrumental for organizing all TV Derana outdoor musical shows.

Chinthaka has over twelve years’ experience having worked at the Sirasa and Swarnavahini television channels for short stints. At the state television awards in years 2015 and 2016 He was awarded the best music program conducted in Dell Studio. At Raigam Tele awards 2017 Chinthaka won the award for the best music program at Singhagiri studio. Again completing a hat-tric of awards won the award at Sumathi Awards in years 2015/2016/2020 for the best music program at Dell Studio.

As producer of many programs Chinthaka is responsible for making business and financial decisions including raising money for the project hiring director, presenter, musical band, crews. It is his responsibility to approve any significant changes to the project. The producer has to take the initiative in the event of a problem to solve or a question to answer.

In the above context Chinthaka has excelled in his role as a program producer by creating new programs in his own inimitable style with his analytical skills. The responsibilities of assigning tasks, delegating, flexibility, planning to precision and prioritizing were under his authority . In the context of the above Chinthaka Gamage has contributed immensely for television channel TV Derana is genuinely unprecedented.

