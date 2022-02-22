Obituary: Bobby Caspersz

Bobby Caspersz passed away on the 21st of February at 01:30 in the morning.

The family (Bobb’s wife, her Sister Roseanne and Bobby’s Son Warren were fortunate to be with him when he died. Although it was sad to lose Bobby, we take comfort in that he was not in any pain over the last few weeks due to the help and support of the team at Hopewell Hospice. The family were able to share some chats and laughs with Bobby up until a few days before his passing.

The funeral details are as follows:

Thursday the 24th February 2022 at 12:45

Integrity Funerals (Chapel)

18 Tonga Pl,

Parkwood 4217

QLD

The family has asked not to send flowers, but if you could make a donation to the Smith Family that would be appreciated.

To view the streaming of this service click here

(You will need pin 5054 )