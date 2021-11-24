Christmas Album Sinhala 2021 – by Butterfly Avenue Australia

Nelu Adikari, Mariesel Gunathileke,Rajve Sebastiyen,Keerthi Pasquel,Don Shermen,Ranil Amirthiah(Band Black),Krishan perera(Former Band Docter),Nadeera liyanage(Reality Star),Mausha Anuradhi(Reality Star),Shanika Mihiravi(Sydney Voice),Shamika Weerasekara(Sydney Voice),Saliya Thennakoon.(Sydney Voice)

Lyrics & Produced By Sriyani Tennekoon

As the official media partner, eLanka is proud to announce the launching of Christmas Songs Album by Butterfly Avenue Australia. First time in USB card and CD Format.

All songs are written and composed by Sriyani Tennekoon and produced by Butterfly Avenue Australia.

The launch is on the 12th December at the SriLankan New South Wales Catholic Association Christmas Party. All proceeds will go as a donation to the Association.

Song are sung by SriLankas prominent voices. Music and Audio Engineered by the best in Lanka the album is mastered by Soul of a musician by name Kiran Pradhan of Muzitek Creations Sydney.

When video clips are out I have added elanka as official media to the album in Australia