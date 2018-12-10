“CHRISTMAS WISHES” – By Des Kelly

Our very sincere “BEST CHRISTMAS WISHES” to everyone out there in ‘I.T’ Land. On behalf of eLanka, I hope that the year 2018 has been good to you, and 2019 will be, even better. Many things have been happening, not just in Australia, but around this Planet we call home. Good things, bad things, happy things and sad things. Christmas, as we know it, always seems to bring to a a close, each particular year, even though it is really only 52.143 weeks, that have elapsed, and we still have one week to go before we start counting down the clock to midnight on the 31st of December, before we start cheering, embracing each other, sometimes kissing, sometimes being kissed, and waiting for the band on-stage to start off playing “Auld lang syne”

(Times long past), an original “poem”written by Scottish Icon Robert Burns in 1788, then set to music, to eventually become one of the very first tunes to be played at the start of each new year, in English-speaking Countries.

Because we have decided that our “wishes” to all readers of eLanka, everywhere, should be accompanied by good “you-tube” clips, wherever possible, I have chosen what is, in my opinion, the very best version of “Auld lang syne” for those of you who, perhaps, could go nowhere else, to welcome in the New Year. This said, let me now wish every one of you, a very happy Christmas, and a happy, safe New year for 2019. Whatever happens in the new year, let us not forget that we are Sri Lankans, born & bred, let us be proud of who we are, notwithstanding the fact that many of us are now Lankan Aussies, Lankan Pommies, or Lankans/ wherever. Whether we are Christians or not, we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, because HE was born in Bethlehem, according to most Christians, on the 25th of December, but certainly between the years 6BC- 4BC.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)