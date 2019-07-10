







“COFFEE-CAPERS” – By Des Kelly

Most Sri Lankans, now resident in many parts of the world, will tell you that they are Tea-drinkers, the obvious reason being that “Ceylon Tea” is still the best known beverage, EVERYWHERE.! “Brands” of tea, don’t matter to me. Strangely enough, although tea is grown, manufactured and sold by many well-known Countries, SRI LANKAN Tea is hardly ever heard of, but CEYLON Tea is the drink that everybody seems to prefer. That said, we go on to what this particular “piece” is all about, and that is Coffee.

Coffee was also, and still is, quite possibly the preferred morning “cuppa” with breakfast. Coffee was also readily available in the “Ceylon” I grew up in. Always, a bit more expensive to buy, yet, I still remember the “Kiri-Kopi” that our favourite “Thumbies” used to serve, after a “thosai-feed” at places like the “Saraswathi-Lodge” & “Greenland’s Cafe”, both around the “Bambalawatte Area”, in Colombo.

This Coffee was delicious, the way that the Thumbies poured it into your glass was unique. Milk-Coffee, held at a full arms height, then poured unerringly into the glass, causing a “froth” that had to be seen to be believed.

Now folks, let us get down to more COFFEE-CAPERS.

Desmond Kelly. (Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.