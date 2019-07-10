“COFFEE-CAPERS” – By Des Kelly
How to Drink your Coffee- And Enjoy! Not Stirred
There are some things we do purely due to muscle memory. Other things we do because it’s the done thing; aka convention. We’re not sure which category stirring your coffee falls into, but you need to stop doing it. Today.
This isn’t so much a life hack so much as a “tiny pleasure.” It’s something that I do every day that makes me happy. It doesn’t improve anything except the flavour of my mornings, and everyone should give it a shot. (That’s an espresso pun right there.)
So here’s my tiny pleasure: Every morning I pour myself a cup of coffee, and add in a splash of milk (or any other similar liquid, dairy or non), and I don’t stir it. I get to watch the beautiful cloud-like pattern swim through my coffee, and don’t need to worry about how many days in a row I’ve used that spoon without washing it.
Best of all: Every sip is different. Sometimes the coffee is almost black, sometimes it’s half creamer, and that dynamic flavoring is a great way to perk up first thing in the AM.
I would venture to say it is the morning-beverage equivalent to tasting a glass of Cabernet before and after you’ve let it breathe.
Take a sip and think about how it has evolved since your last sip. Now you’re not just using coffee to deliver caffeine into your system; you’re getting your brain moving and thinking, which is really the best part of waking up.
